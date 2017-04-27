US-India Business Council selects N Chandrababu Naidu for ‘Transformative Chief Minister Award’
The Andhra Pradesh chief minister was chosen for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the countries at the state level.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been selected for the United States-India Business Council’s “Transformative Chief Minister Award” for his efforts to strengthen ties between the countries at the state level, PTI reported on Monday.
The award will be presented to Naidu during the USIBC West Coast Summit in Silicon Valley on May 8. The summit will see the participation of 150 industry leaders from sectors such as IT, banking, food processing, healthcare, clean energy and digital payment.
Led by USIBC Chairman and Cisco Executive Chairman John Chambers, the summit will also feature Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Aruna Sundararajan. Amazon, PayPal, Deloitte, Facebook, Nuveen, Mastercard, Dell, TransAsia, Varian Medical and Visa are among the companies that will attend the event.
The council describes itself as the premier business advocacy organisation dedicated to strengthening economic and commercial relations between the US and India. Its primary mission is to serve as the direct link between business and government leaders.
Naidu is set to leave for the US on an eight-day trip on May 4. Apart from signing memoranda of understanding with various global firms, he is also scheduled to interact with 300 CEOs during the tour, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, The Times of India had reported earlier. He will sign three sister-state agreements for Andhra Pradesh with California, Iowa and Illinois.