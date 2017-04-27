state news

Cows in Uttar Pradesh now have an exclusive ambulance service

The Gauvansh Chikitsa Mobile Vans will rescue ill or ailing cows and take them to gaushalas or veterinarians.

Keshav Prasad Maurya/Facebook

Uttar Pradesh now has an ambulance service for cows. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday rolled out ‘Gauvansh Chikitsa Mobile Vans’ to rescue ill or injured cows and take them to either gaushalas (cow shelters) or veterinary doctors. A veterinarian and assistant will be present in the van.

The service will initially be available in Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Mathura and Varanasi. It is being offered in collaboration with the Mnrega Mazdoor Kalyan Sanghathan, which claims to work for labourers and those employed in the informal sector, reported The Hindu.

Apart from the ambulance service, Maurya also launched a “gauseva toll-free number” for people to come forward and help injured or ailing cows.

Mazdoor Kalyan Sanghathan President Sanjay Rai said his organisation will take action against those who abandon the animals once they stop giving milk. He also warned municipality officials of stern measures if cows are forced to eat polythene or plastic items dumped on the streets.

Uttar Pradesh is the second state to have an ambulance service for cows. A similar project was launched in Madhya Pradesh on April 27, according to Hindustan Times. “Though we have a veterinary hospital, transporting an injured cow is a big issue...Many cows die because they can’t be easily lifted and transported from the road to the hospital,” Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department in Khargone Wilson Dawar had said.

