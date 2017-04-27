The big news: Army DGMO condemns ‘dastardly’ mutilation of soldiers’ bodies, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Infosys will hire 10,000 American workers, and the Election Commission cancelled the bye-polls to Kashmir’s Anantnag seat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India is claiming that soldiers’ bodies were mutilated to divert attention from Kashmir, says Pakistan: The Army’s DGMO has spoken to his Pakistani counterpart about the ‘dastardly act’ and highlighted concerns about Border Action Team training camps near the LoC.
- Infosys to hire 10,000 US workers, open four new local hubs after Trump’s H-1B visa reform: CEO Vishal Sikka said they will train engineers with software development skills and aim to bring in more qualified employees.
- Election Commission cancels Anantnag bye-poll: The polling monitor said the situation in the state was not feasible at the moment to hold an election.
- India is expected to record 7.1% growth this year, 7.5% in 2018, says a UN report: The analysis warns of the risks the country faces from the concentration of bad loans in public sector banks.
- Woman who accused Gujarat BJP MP of rape arrested after he alleges blackmail: KC Patel had claimed the lawyer had drugged and filmed him.
- Canadian defence minister of Indian origin urged to resign for making inflated military claims: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Harjit Singh Sajjan and said he had his full confidence.
- Sale of asthma medicines in India rose 16% in 2016, 43% in four years, says a report: The spike in cases related to the lung disease has been attributed to the worsening air pollution levels in the country.
- Cows in Uttar Pradesh now have an exclusive ambulance service: The Gauvansh Chikitsa Mobile Vans will rescue ill or ailing cows and take them to gaushalas or veterinarians.
- Supreme Court slaps Rs 25-lakh fine on NGO for filing 64 failed PILs: The organisation, Suraz India Trust, has been banned from filing such petitions again in any Indian court.
- Consumers can track mobile tower radiation using Telecom Department’s new portal: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said ‘Tarang Sanchar’ will help clear ‘myths and misconceptions’ about related electromagnetic emissions.