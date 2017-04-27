quick reads

The big news: Army DGMO condemns ‘dastardly’ mutilation of soldiers’ bodies, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Infosys will hire 10,000 American workers, and the Election Commission cancelled the bye-polls to Kashmir’s Anantnag seat.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India is claiming that soldiers’ bodies were mutilated to divert attention from Kashmir, says Pakistan: The Army’s DGMO has spoken to his Pakistani counterpart about the ‘dastardly act’ and highlighted concerns about Border Action Team training camps near the LoC.
  2. Infosys to hire 10,000 US workers, open four new local hubs after Trump’s H-1B visa reform: CEO Vishal Sikka said they will train engineers with software development skills and aim to bring in more qualified employees.
  3. Election Commission cancels Anantnag bye-poll: The polling monitor said the situation in the state was not feasible at the moment to hold an election.
  4. India is expected to record 7.1% growth this year, 7.5% in 2018, says a UN report: The analysis warns of the risks the country faces from the concentration of bad loans in public sector banks.
  5. Woman who accused Gujarat BJP MP of rape arrested after he alleges blackmail: KC Patel had claimed the lawyer had drugged and filmed him.
  6. Canadian defence minister of Indian origin urged to resign for making inflated military claims: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Harjit Singh Sajjan and said he had his full confidence.
  7. Sale of asthma medicines in India rose 16% in 2016, 43% in four years, says a report: The spike in cases related to the lung disease has been attributed to the worsening air pollution levels in the country.
  8. Cows in Uttar Pradesh now have an exclusive ambulance service: The Gauvansh Chikitsa Mobile Vans will rescue ill or ailing cows and take them to gaushalas or veterinarians.
  9. Supreme Court slaps Rs 25-lakh fine on NGO for filing 64 failed PILs: The organisation, Suraz India Trust, has been banned from filing such petitions again in any Indian court.
  10. Consumers can track mobile tower radiation using Telecom Department’s new portal: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said ‘Tarang Sanchar’ will help clear ‘myths and misconceptions’ about related electromagnetic emissions.
