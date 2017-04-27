Tamil politics

Merger talks between AIADMK factions may fail over Sasikala, Dinakaran’s expulsion: Reports

Panneerselvam said the ruling camp had not yet withdrawn the affidavit it had submitted to the EC, naming her as their general secretary.

Merger talks between the two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, led by O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, are apparently headed towards a fallout, reported NDTV. The former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s camp has issued an ultimatum to Palaniswami’s faction to fulfill their demands by Tuesday evening. If the demands are not met, the OPS faction will disband the seven-member committee it had formed for merger talks, the report said.

Panneerselvam’s faction had placed two demands before the ruling camp – the expulsion of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran from the party, and a CBI inquiry into late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.

Panneerselvam on Monday had claimed that Palaniswami and his group had not yet taken back the affidavits they had submitted to the Election Commission claiming the “two leaves” symbol, in which Sasikala was named the party’s general secretary, reported The Indian Express. “How can we trust the EPS camp?” Panneerselvam said on Monday.

Palaniswami, who had earlier announced that Sasikala and Dinakaran would be sidelined, seemed to be running out of patience. “Ours is a running government and we have full support of 123 MLAs. And 90% of the party’s office bearers were with our party,” Palaniswami said during a meeting with party cadres on Sunday, according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister Panneerselvam has also announced a Tamil Nadu tour starting May 5 ahead of the local body elections scheduled in the state.

In April, the OPS faction had accused the leaders of the other side of making “loose statements”. “The Edappadi Palaniswami camp should exercise restraint after agreeing to talks,” OPS supporter KP Munusamy had said.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a massive political turmoil since Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5 last year. Panneerselvam has been fighting against Sasikala’s rapid rise to the top ranks of the AIADMK. She was set to take over as chief minister till the Supreme Court convicted her in a disproportionate assets case, after which Palaniswami had taken over following a dramatic vote in the Assembly.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.