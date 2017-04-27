The business wrap: Infosys to hire 10,000 US workers amid H1-B visa woes, and 6 other top stories
- Infosys to hire 10,000 US workers, open four new local hubs amid H-1B visa woes: CEO Vishal Sikka said they will train engineers with software development skills and aim to bring in more qualified employees.
- UberEATS launched in Mumbai, will compete against apps like Zomato and Swiggy: It will first be available in Powai and western parts of the city from Lower Parel up to Andheri.
- Around 13 crore Aadhaar numbers easily available on government portals, says report: A Centre for Internet & Society report said the breaches are an indicator of ‘irreversible privacy harm’ and could be used for financial fraud.
- SpaceX launches its first satellite for the US military, breaks Lockheed Martin-Boeing stranglehold: The rocket will put into orbit a spy satellite for an agency of the country’s Defense Department.
- India expected to record 7.1% growth this year, 7.5% in 2018, says UN report: The analysis warns of the risks the country faces from the concentration of bad loans in public sector banks.
- US-India Business Council selects N Chandrababu Naidu for ‘Transformative Chief Minister Award’: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister was chosen for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the countries at the state level.
- WhatsApp’s latest feature allows Android users to pin three chats on their list: Available only on the app’s beta version, it aims to help users organise their messages.