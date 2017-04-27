party politics

Some AAP leaders are conspiring against me, Kumar Vishwas says amid party infighting

The senior party member expressed disappointment over the way the leadership had dealt with Amanatullah Khan for his comments.

Amid a widening political rift in the Aam Aadmi Party, founding member Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday accused some party leaders of hatching a “conspiracy” against him. “I know I will be targeted. The efforts to tarnish my image will be made. But, let me tell those conspirators that I will not allow you to do so,” an emotional Vishwas said, while defying a ban on speaking to the media.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had alleged that Vishwas was trying to overthrow party chief Arvind Kejriwal after their loss in the Delhi civic polls. Khan had also accused Vishwas of joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He had resigned from the party’s political affairs committee on Monday.

Vishwas said he will not compromise on his principles and that he will make his decision by Tuesday night. He also expressed disappointment over the way the party leadership had dealt with Khan for his comments. “If someone had spoken against Arvind Kejriwal or Manish Sisodia, they would have been thrown out of the party,” Vishwas said.

Vishwas also denied rumours that he was trying to take over as the chief minsiter of Delhi. “I have no intention whatsoever of becoming the CM, deputy CM or the party chief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia criticised Vishwas for speaking out in the open instead of in the party forums. “Who is benefiting from such public statements? Definitely not the Aam Aadmi Party,” Sisodia said. Vishwas also said that the AAP had started as a movement five years ago with just three people – Kejriwal, Sisodia and Vishwas himself. However, Sisodia rejected these remarks and said, “The party was not founded by the three of us but by thousands of workers.”

On Monday morning, Kejriwal had tweeted saying he considered Kumar as his “younger brother”. “Some people are trying to create misunderstanding between us, such people are enemies of the party,” he had said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.