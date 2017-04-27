The big news: Pakistan wants evidence its forces mutilated soldiers’ bodies, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: AAP’s Kumar Vishwas alleged people were conspiring against him, and Madhya Pradesh changed its financial year to January-December.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan demands ‘actionable evidence’ from Delhi for allegations of mutilating soldiers’ bodies: The Indian Army said the Pakistani border force that attacked and mutilated bodies of its soldiers also comprises trained militants.
- Some AAP leaders are conspiring against me, Kumar Vishwas says amid party infighting: The senior party member expressed disappointment over the way the leadership had dealt with Amanatullah Khan for his comments.
- Madhya Pradesh changes fiscal year to January-December, days after Narendra Modi pitched for it: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will present its next Budget in December 2017.
- Aadhaar will help India fulfill its international obligations, attorney general tells SC: Mukul Rohatgi dismissed arguments against making Aadhaar mandatory, calling them the ‘luxury of the rich’.
- Black teenager shot dead by Dallas police was driving away, not towards them, admits department: The officer responsible for the killing has been put on administrative leave, though he has not been arrested or charged.
- India rejects Turkish President Erdogan’s offer to mediate talks with Pakistan: MEA Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said it was a bilateral matter, and that ‘Kashmir is an issue related to terror’.
- Donald Trump says he would be honoured to meet Kim Jong-un under the ‘right circumstances’: But North Korea’s news agency said Trump’s administration was ‘seriously mistaken’ if it thought the regime would compromise on its nuclear programme.’
- China’s One Belt-One Road programme gives it vested interest in solving Kashmir dispute, says report: Beijing considers the mediation process between India and Pakistan as one of its major challenges in safeguarding its overseas interests.
- SpaceX launches its first satellite for the US military, breaks Lockheed Martin-Boeing stranglehold: The rocket will put into orbit a spy satellite for an agency of the country’s Defense Department.
- CBI, ED officials in London to expedite Vijay Mallya’s extradition process: The Indian team will share information against the former liquor baron in loan default cases against him, officials said.