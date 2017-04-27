WhatsApp administrator, member arrested and released on bail over alleged morphed photo of PM Modi
The complainant said the photo was morphed to make the Prime Minister look ‘obscene and ugly’.
Police arrested a WhatsApp group administrator and a member in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district after a derogatory post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph was allegedly posted on the group. This is the first arrest of this nature, CNN-News 18 reported on Tuesday. The image in question was posted by Ganesh Naik on April 14, Hindustan Times reported.
The administrator, 30-year-old Krishna Sannathamma Naik, a resident of Murudeshwar, was arrested after the post appeared on the “The Balse Boys” group. A third accused, Bala Krishna, is on the run, News 18 reported. Police said the complaint filed by Anand Manjunath claimed the photograph was morphed to make the prime minister appear “ugly and obscene”, the English daily reported. Both the accused were later released on bail.
In April, Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari had issued an order which said a WhatsApp group administrator risked facing an FIR if any factually incorrect, rumour or misleading information was posted on a social media group. In 2016, however, the Delhi High Court passed an order that exempted administrators from being held liable for content posted by other members of the group, NDTV had reported.