Watching movies in Karnataka theatres will not cost more than Rs 200
Gold Class tickets, IMAX and 4DX theatres have been exempted from the capping.
Karnataka government on Tuesday passed an order to cap movie ticket prices at all theatres in the state, including multiplexes, at Rs 200. “This is in line with our commitment of making cinema affordable to all,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted.
In March, the Karnataka government had announced the decision to cap cinema ticket prices as part of its Budget. The rule was not notified until Tuesday. Gold Class tickets, IMAX and 4DX theatres have been exempted from the capping.
The move to cap ticket prices came after a 14-member committee headed by SV Rajendra Singh Babu had asked the government to cap multiplex ticket prices at Rs 120. The committee had also asked for compulsory screenings of two shows of Kannada films during prime time, which was accepted by the government.
The decision comes a day after Siddaramaiah is believed to have had to shell out Rs 1,050 a ticket to watch Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with his son and grandson, The Hindu reported.
“We are reserving 90% of the seats with the capping of prices. 10% of the seats are left to the theatre owners to reserve as gold class seats,” M Lakshminarayana, state principal secretary, information department, told The Times of India. Single screen theatres can reserve 10% of their seats to be sold at premium rates as they do not have the concept of gold class seats, the official added.