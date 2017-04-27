Twitter announces live video deals across news, sports and entertainment sectors
Hundreds of hours of exclusive, live video content will soon be available on the micro-blogging website.
Twitter has announced a number of premium live-streaming content deals across the sports, news and entertainment sectors at its first-ever Digital Content NewFronts presentation on Monday. Details of a dozen new collaborations were announced in a blog post on Tuesday.
The micro-blogging website said that it would bring hundreds of hours of new, exclusive, and live original programming, games and events, syndications, extensions of existing live deals and new always-on live streaming premium content to the platform soon.
“We could not be prouder of the success we have achieved so quickly since launching live streaming premium content,” said Chief Operations Officer Anthony Noto. “Last quarter, we streamed over 800 hours of live premium content from leading brands across sports, e-sports, news, and entertainment. Adding these 12 new live deals tonight is a testament to the success of our only-on-Twitter experience, combining high quality streaming video with our only-on-Twitter conversation.”
As part of the deal, Twitter announced that it would partner with Bloomberg Media for its latest addition – a 24/7 streaming television news service. The company has not yet named the channel, which will be available to Twitter users by the end of the year.
“It is going to be focused on the most important news for an intelligent audience around the globe,” Bloomberg Media’s Chief Executive Officer Justin Smith said. “It’s going to be broader in focus than our existing network.”