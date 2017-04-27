The big news: Pakistan warns India against ‘misadventure’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Justice CS Karnan ordered issuance of non-bailable warrants against seven judges, and Twitter announced 12 live video deals.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan demands ‘actionable evidence’ from Delhi for allegations of mutilating soldiers’ bodies: The Indian Army said the Pakistani border force that attacked and mutilated bodies of its soldiers also comprises trained militants.
- Justice CS Karnan orders issuance of non-bailable warrants against CJI, six other SC judges: Meanwhile, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said he was not sure whether the controversial judge would undergo medical check-up as directed by the top court.
- Twitter announces live video deals across news, sports and entertainment sectors: Hundreds of hours of exclusive, live video content will soon be available on the micro-blogging website.
- Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discuss possibility of ceasefire in Syria over phone call: The United States will send a representative to attend the peace talks to be held in Kazakhstan on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Some AAP leaders are conspiring against me, Kumar Vishwas says amid party infighting: The senior party member expressed disappointment over the way the leadership had dealt with Amanatullah Khan for his comments.
- Madhya Pradesh changes fiscal year to January-December, days after Narendra Modi pitched for it: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will present its next Budget in December 2017.
- Aadhaar will help India fulfill its international obligations, attorney general tells SC: Mukul Rohatgi dismissed arguments against making Aadhaar mandatory, calling them the ‘luxury of the rich’.
- CBI, ED officials in London to expedite Vijay Mallya’s extradition process: The Indian team will share information against the former liquor baron in loan default cases against him, officials said.
- China’s One Belt-One Road programme gives it vested interest in solving Kashmir dispute, says report: Beijing considers the mediation process between India and Pakistan as one of its major challenges in safeguarding its overseas interests.
- SpaceX launches its first satellite for the US military, breaks Lockheed Martin-Boeing stranglehold: The rocket will put into orbit a spy satellite for an agency of the country’s Defense Department.