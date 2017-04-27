Policeman suspended for poor handling of the assault on BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari’s aides
Till now, the police have arrested seven people in connection with the incident.
An assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police was suspended on Tuesday for not being able to prevent the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari’s staff. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against Kailash Chand.
The action against Chand was initiated after Tiwari told senior officers that the close circuit television camera footage showed the ASI entering and then leaving Tiwari’s residence. “ASI Kailash Chand, who was posted in a PCR unit, could have prevented the seven attackers from barging into Tiwari’s residence where they attacked his personal staff,” a senior police officer told IANS.
Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday arrested five more people in connection with the ransacking of the BJP chief’s North Avenue home. With this, seven people have been taken into custody ever since the incident took place on April 30. The main accused has been identified as Jagdish who is a cook at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, reported The Hindu. He, along with his brothers Jaikumar and Jaswant and four others, allegedly entered Tiwari’s house and attacked his cook Ashok Pathak and another staffer, Abhinav. Armed with sticks and rods, the men then allegedly vandalised the house.
Although the police had earlier said that the incident was a fallout of a road rage case, Special Commissioner of Police MK Meena rejected that theory later. “The case is not simply of road rage,” he told The Indian Express. “People can be seen entering the house with rods, which makes it look like a case of organised attack.”
However, Meena said they had yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack. The police had earlier booked the accused on charges of trespassing, criminal intimidation and causing hurt. Now, they have added two other charges – rioting and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
A day after the incident, Tiwari had alleged that the ransacking was a conspiracy and an attempt to take his life. He, however, was not at home when the incident took place. “It looks like a big conspiracy, that too with police involvement” he had said. “No one should be spared.”