Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday rejected the United Nation’s human rights council’s decision to look into allegations of atrocities against members of the Rohingya Muslim community, reported AFP. In March, the UN body had decided to send a fact-finding team to investigate the allegations levelled against the country’s Army.

“We do not agree with it,” Suu Kyi said. “We have disassociated ourselves from the resolution because we do not think that the resolution is in keeping with what is actually happening on the ground.”

She said her government would be “happy to accept” suggestions that were “in keeping with the real needs of the region. “But those recommendations which will divide further the two communities in Rakhine we will not accept, because it will not help to resolve the problems that are arising all the time,” she added.

She held that the allegations about her government deliberately overlooking the atrocities were baseless. “I am not sure quite what you mean by saying that we have not been concerned at all with regards to the allegations of atrocities that have taken place in the Rakhine,” she said. “We have been investigating them and have been taking action.”

Myanmar treats Rohingyas as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and does not acknowledge their rights as an official ethnic group. The community has been subjected to violence by the Buddhist majority and the Army in Myanmar. Hundreds have died starving on boats trying to flee the country, while many have settled in and around Jammu and Kashmir.