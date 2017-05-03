The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex traded low on Wednesday going down 26.38 points and ending at 29,894.80, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty managed to remain above 9,300 points going down 1.85 points. The bourses traded in the red ahead of the United States’ Federal Reserve’s policy outcome, which is due later on Wednesday.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, the realty index performed the best and was up 1.72%, followed by the information technology sector, which was 1.19% higher. However, the healthcare index was down 0.81%, metal index was 0.58% down and oil and gas was below 0.53%. The shares of ICICI Bank slipped over 1% ahead of the announcement of its quarter results due on Wednesday. Godrej properties was up by over 7% after the company said that it had sold 1,000 apartments in Mumbai, Pune and Noida under three new projects since March 2017.

The top five gainers on the NSE were Infratel (+2.47), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (+2.43%), Ultra Cement (+2.23%), Tata Consultancy Services (2.09%). Meanwhile, Lupin (-2.82%), Auro Pharma (-1.82), Tata Power (-1.79%) were the top losers on Nifty. Power Grid (+2.43%), TCS (+1.63%) were the top gainers on Sensex too, while Lupin (-2.79%), Adani Ports (-1.62%) traded lower.