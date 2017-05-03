The Railway Ministry is planning to build the world’s tallest bridge across the Chenab river, PTI reported on Wednesday. Described as an “engineering marvel”, the bridge is expected to be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. It will be 1.315 km long and will connect Bakkal (Katra) and Kauri (Srinagar) with an online monitoring and warning system as well as aerial security.

Scheduled to be completed by 2019, the proposed structure is being projected as a tourist attraction with a rope-way to allow inspections. It is being constructed in the shape of an an arch and will cost Rs 1,100 crore, the statement said. It will also have footpaths and cycle trails.

The plans include the installation of sensors on the bridge to prevent train movement if wind velocity exceeds 90 kmph. “The construction of the bridge is the most challenging part of the Kashmir rail link project and once completed, it will be an engineering marvel,” said a senior Railway Ministry official involved with the project.

The engineers have opted to build the structure with steel as it is “more economical and able to resist temperatures”. The bridge will be made with 63-mm thick special blast-proof steel to ensure safety and security. The pillars will be designed to withstand explosions which are common in the restive state, the news agency reported.