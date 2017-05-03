A look at the headlines right now:

Blood trails show those who mutilated soldiers’ bodies were from Pakistan, India tells Abdul Basit: Union minister Arun Jaitley said Pakistan’s denial of the incident had ‘no credibility’. There is an overall sense of shrinking liberty in India, says report on World Press Freedom Day: There were 54 attacks on journalists, three cases of TV news channels being banned, 45 internet shutdowns, and as many sedition cases in the past 16 months. Dubai starts visa-on-arrival facility for Indians who have a US visa or a green card: The visa-on-arrival will be valid for a period of 14 days. Supreme Court refuses to seek explanation from police officers on cow vigilantism: The bench said it cannot hold personnel personally responsible for such incidents. Salman Kurshid to help Supreme Court as amicus curae on triple talaq, nikah halala cases: The apex court’s bench has allowed Kurshid to file his written submissions in the case, PTI reported. Sports minister Vijay Goel after India denies Pakistan wrestlers visas: The Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi between May 10 and 14. Two reportedly dead, more than 50 trapped in a coal mine in Iran’s Golestan: Reports said an attempt to start a lorry engine may have triggered the explosion. Aung San Suu Kyi rejects UN’s decision to probe atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar: We do not think that the resolution is in keeping with what is actually happening on the ground, said the de-facto leader. World’s tallest bridge will be built across River Chenab, says Railway Ministry: The bridge is expected to be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, officials said. Telugu actor Pradeep Kumar allegedly commits suicide in Hyderabad: He was most famous for his role in the TV series Sapta Matrika.