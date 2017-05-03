A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Blood trails show those who mutilated soldiers’ bodies were from Pakistan, India tells Abdul Basit: Union minister Arun Jaitley said Pakistan’s denial of the incident had ‘no credibility’.
  2. There is an overall sense of shrinking liberty in India, says report on World Press Freedom Day: There were 54 attacks on journalists, three cases of TV news channels being banned, 45 internet shutdowns, and as many sedition cases in the past 16 months.
  3. Dubai starts visa-on-arrival facility for Indians who have a US visa or a green card: The visa-on-arrival will be valid for a period of 14 days.   
  4. Supreme Court refuses to seek explanation from police officers on cow vigilantism: The bench said it cannot hold personnel personally responsible for such incidents.   
  5. Salman Kurshid to help Supreme Court as amicus curae on triple talaq, nikah halala cases: The apex court’s bench has allowed Kurshid to file his written submissions in the case, PTI reported.
  6. Sports minister Vijay Goel after India denies Pakistan wrestlers visas: The Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi between May 10 and 14. 
  7. Two reportedly dead, more than 50 trapped in a coal mine in Iran’s Golestan: Reports said an attempt to start a lorry engine may have triggered the explosion. 
  8. Aung San Suu Kyi rejects UN’s decision to probe atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar: We do not think that the resolution is in keeping with what is actually happening on the ground, said the de-facto leader.   
  9. World’s tallest bridge will be built across River Chenab, says Railway Ministry: The bridge is expected to be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, officials said.
  10. Telugu actor Pradeep Kumar allegedly commits suicide in Hyderabad: He was most famous for his role in the TV series Sapta Matrika.   