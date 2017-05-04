A gunman killed one person and committed suicide on a college campus in Texas’s Dallas on Wednesday, Reuters reported. A witness said the handgun-wielding shooter entered one of the buildings in the Central campus of North Lake College in Irving and shot a woman three times in the hallway, AP reported.

Irving Police, in a press release, identified the attacker as 21-year-old Adrian Victor Torres and the victim as 20-year-old Janeera Nickol Gonzalez. Torres was found dead inside a locker-room shower stall with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. It was unclear if the two were known to each other.

A few hours after the incident, Irving Police reported on Twitter that there appeared “to be no continuing threat”, adding that law enforcement officers were still searching the campus. A separate post on the micro-blogging website added, “We have what appears to be one victim deceased [and] the shooter has committed suicide.”

The college issued notices on social media urging people to stay in their rooms. Broadcast video showed students rushing from campus buildings as police swarmed the area, AP reproted. The college announced that all campuses will be closed till May 8.

On Monday, a man enrolled in the University of Texas went on a stabbing spree with a large hunting knife at the school’s Austin campus, about 320 km south of Irving. One student was killed in the incident while three people were injured.

Attached is a media release regarding a murder/suicide that occurred earlier today. pic.twitter.com/396fyD06HP — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 4, 2017

We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

Intruder Lock-Down. Stay away from campus. Irving PD says they are working on clearing each building on our campus. No confirmed injuries. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

North Lake College Intruder Lock-down. Police Searching Buildings - Follow their Instructions. If not at campus STAY AWAY (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017