The big news: Pakistan detains 30 Indian fishermen amid tension, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Cabinet cleared an ordinance to help banks deal with bad loans, and a gunman shot a woman on Texas college campus before killing himself.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan detains 30 Indian fishermen, seizes five boats off Gujarat coast: The captured men are lodged in Karachi jail and their boats are at a fishing harbour in the Pakistani city.
- Government to issue ordinance to help public sector banks deal with mounting bad loans: It will empower the Reserve Bank of India to help banks recover non-performing assets.
- Gunman shoots woman on Texas college campus, kills himself: It is unclear if the victim and the attackers were known to each other.
- FBI director says it would have been ‘catastrophic’ to hide the Hillary Clinton investigation: James Comey said that it made him ‘mildly nauseous’ to even think that his decision to expose the probe had affected the election.
- West Bengal couple that hosted lunch for BJP chief Amit Shah in Naxalbari last week join TMC: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was a ‘textbook case of revenge politics’.
- Facebook will hire 3,000 people to review crime-related posts and videos on site: Around 4,500 existing employees are already assigned a similar task.
- Dubai starts visa-on-arrival facility for Indians who have a US visa or a green card: The visa-on-arrival will be valid for a period of 14 days.
- Sports minister Vijay Goel after India denies Pakistan wrestlers visas: The Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi between May 10 and 14.
- Two reportedly dead, more than 50 trapped in a coal mine in Iran’s Golestan: Reports said an attempt to start a lorry engine may have triggered the explosion.
- Telugu actor Pradeep Kumar allegedly commits suicide in Hyderabad: He was most famous for his role in the TV series Sapta Matrika.