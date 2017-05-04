A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan detains 30 Indian fishermen, seizes five boats off Gujarat coast: The captured men are lodged in Karachi jail and their boats are at a fishing harbour in the Pakistani city. Government to issue ordinance to help public sector banks deal with mounting bad loans: It will empower the Reserve Bank of India to help banks recover non-performing assets. Gunman shoots woman on Texas college campus, kills himself: It is unclear if the victim and the attackers were known to each other. FBI director says it would have been ‘catastrophic’ to hide the Hillary Clinton investigation: James Comey said that it made him ‘mildly nauseous’ to even think that his decision to expose the probe had affected the election. West Bengal couple that hosted lunch for BJP chief Amit Shah in Naxalbari last week join TMC: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was a ‘textbook case of revenge politics’. Facebook will hire 3,000 people to review crime-related posts and videos on site: Around 4,500 existing employees are already assigned a similar task. Dubai starts visa-on-arrival facility for Indians who have a US visa or a green card: The visa-on-arrival will be valid for a period of 14 days. Sports minister Vijay Goel after India denies Pakistan wrestlers visas: The Asian Championship will be held in New Delhi between May 10 and 14. Two reportedly dead, more than 50 trapped in a coal mine in Iran’s Golestan: Reports said an attempt to start a lorry engine may have triggered the explosion. Telugu actor Pradeep Kumar allegedly commits suicide in Hyderabad: He was most famous for his role in the TV series Sapta Matrika.

