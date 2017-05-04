The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad in a joint operation with the Military Intelligence and the UP intelligence on Wednesday arrested a suspected Inter-Services Intelligence agent from Faizabad, PTI reported. Another suspect was taken into custody for questioning.

The arrest comes weeks after the Uttar Pradesh police had issued a warning of a possible attack in the state by ISI-trained agents. Aftab Ali is believed to have been trained by the ISI in Pakistan and had been in touch with the Pakistan High Commission, inspector general (ATS) Aseem Arun told the agency. Pictures of the army cantonment area in Faizabad were recovered from Ali’s phone, Arun said, adding that more arrests in the probe were likely.

Ali had been allegedly approached by the ISI operatives over the phone in 2014 after his visa to meet his relatives in Pakistan was rejected by the high commission three times, an unidentified official told Hindustan Times. The ISI had asked Ali to send them pictures of the Faizabad Cantonment area and in return they are believed to have arranged for his Pakistan visa. Ali had visited Pakistan in 2014 and 2016, the report added.

Addition Director General, law and order, Aditya Mishra told the English daily that Ali was in touch with an official in the Pakistan embassy in Delhi whose name is being verified. Ali had apparently confessed during the questioning that he got into spying as it helped him “earn easy money”.

Meanwhile, another suspected ISI agent was arrested on Wednesday in a joint operation by the Mumbai Police and the Uttar Pradesh ATS, ANI reported. The suspect, detained in Mumbai, is believed to have provided Ali with money for sharing information with the ISI. The ATS seized Rs 70 lakh from him, the Hindustan Times report added.

Suspected ISI agent Aftab Ali arrested by UP ATS in Faizabad. pic.twitter.com/XkbQIfcAwW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2017