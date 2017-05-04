At least 15 security personnel were injured in a Maoist attack near Bhamragarh in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, on Wednesday night, reported PTI. The patrolling party, part of the anti-Maoist squad C-60 commandos, were travelling in a mine-protected vehicle when the rebels launched a landmine attack.

Preliminary reports said the troops that were caught in the blast belonged to the C-60 force of the Maharashtra Police that conducts anti-Naxal operations, an unidentified police official told the news agency. “More details are awaited.”

The injured were taken to the nearest civil hospital, said Maheshwar Reddy, additional superintendent of police, Gadchiroli. He said additional police forces were sent to the area and the security personnel were conducting a massive combing operation to find the attackers.

On Tuesday, a Central Reserve Police Force jawan and two Maharashtra Police personnel were injured in another Maoist attack in Kurkheda division in south Gadchiroli. Investigators had found a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the site of the attack, reported The Hindu.

“An encounter took place in the Talwargad forest under the Gyarapati police station limits of the Kurkheda division at 5 pm on Tuesday,” Gadchiroli district police said in a statement. “Due to intense retaliation from the security forces, the Maoists fled the spot, leaving behind their weapons and ammunition. Three locally made guns, one Maoist uniform, backpacks, and Maoist literature, were recovered from the spot of the encounter.”

On April 24, 25 CRPF personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoist fighters in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. It was the worst Maoist attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh since April 6, 2010, when 76 CRPF soldiers were killed in an encounter in Dantewada district. On March 11 this year, a dozen CRPF soldiers were killed in a strike by Maoist fighters in Sukma. They belonged to the 219 battalion. These troops, too, had been guarding road construction workers.