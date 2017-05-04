At least a dozen villages in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir were cordoned off on Thursday as the Indian Army along with other security forces launched a massive anti-terror operation, ANI reported.

The search operations were started after suspected militants barged into a police post guarding the court complex of southern Shopian late on Tuesday night, and made off with five service rifles. Five policemen have been suspended.

“It is clear that militant organisations are short of cash. We have also seen that they now carry more advanced technological gadgets. We are continuing the investigation,” a senior police officer said.