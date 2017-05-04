Rajkot’s Alfred High School, where Mahatma Gandhi studied between 1880 and 1887, will soon be shut down as the students and teachers have been handed leaving certificates, ANI reported on Wednesday. The Gujarat government had issued a notification regarding the matter in August 2016, when it was decided that the school will be converted into a museum.

The state has asked for the students to be shifted to other schools, district education officer, Rajkot, Reva Patel, told The Indian Express. “We are complying with the government instructions and have started giving school leaving certificates to the students.”

The official said there has been a decrease in enrolment at the school over the last few years, and despite the government’s various attempts, students had not been performing well in their board exams. The process of closing down the institute had begun on April 29. Around 150 students had been moved to a nearby school, Karansinhji High School, Patel told the English daily.

The school was constructed during the British rule and was the first English school in Rajkot. In 1907, the school’s name was changed from Rajkot English School to Alfred High School. However, in honour of Mahatma Gandhi, after India’s Independence in 1947, the school was renamed Mohandas Gandhi High School.