The Central Reserve Police Force and Chhattisgarh Police have apprehended four suspected Maoists in connection with the Sukma ambush on April 24, ANI reported on Thursday. One of those arrested is a juvenile.

CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four suspected naxals in possible connection with Sukma naxal attack; 1 among them is a juvenile — ANI (@ANI_news) May 4, 2017

Twenty-five jawans of the CRPF had died in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on April 24. Six others were injured in the attack, which was carried out while the troops were guarding workers constructing a road in the Burkapal-Chintagufa area (pictured above) of the Bastar region, which is a Maoist hotbed.