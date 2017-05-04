Sukma ambush: Four suspected Maoists arrested by CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police
One of those arrested is a juvenile.
The Central Reserve Police Force and Chhattisgarh Police have apprehended four suspected Maoists in connection with the Sukma ambush on April 24, ANI reported on Thursday. One of those arrested is a juvenile.
Twenty-five jawans of the CRPF had died in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on April 24. Six others were injured in the attack, which was carried out while the troops were guarding workers constructing a road in the Burkapal-Chintagufa area (pictured above) of the Bastar region, which is a Maoist hotbed.