The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the appeals of 11 surviving convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case and upheld their sentence of life imprisonment, ANI reported. The court also dismissed an appeal by the Central Bureau of Investigation to enhance the punishment of three of the 11 convicts to a death sentence.

Bano was gangraped on March 3, 2002, during the Gujarat riots. She was 19 and pregnant at the time. Fourteen members of her family, including her three-year-old child, were murdered by the rioters in Randhikpur near Ahmedabad.

Bano, who lives in central Gujarat with her husband, had identified her rapists. The trial had been transferred out of Gujarat in the fear that witnesses might be intimidated or influenced. Twelve people had been convicted in the case and all of them were given life terms by a trial court in Mumbai in January 2008. One of the convicts died.

The CBI had sought death sentences for Jaswant Nai, Govind Nai, and Sailesh Bhatt, informing the Bombay High Court that this was a “rarest of rare case”. Though the court dismissed this plea, it upheld another appeal by the agency to overturn the acquittal of five Gujarat Police officers in the case.