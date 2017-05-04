India on Thursday successfully test-fired the Agni-II Ballistic Missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha Coast, reported ANI. The surface-to-surface missile’s test launch was conducted at 10.22 am.

Agni-II is a medium-range ballistic missile with two solid fuel stages. It has a Post Boost Vehicle integrated into its re-entry vehicle. The missile is 20 metre long, weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg. It has a strike range of more than 2,000 km.

More details are awaited.