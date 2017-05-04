The Centre on Thursday announced its list of the cleanest cities in the country – and Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was ranked first. It was followed by Bhopal, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Mysuru, Tiruchirapalli, New Delhi Municipal council, Navi Mumbai, Tirupati and Vadodara.

The results of the Swachh Survekshan 2017 were announced by Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu. He said all the cities surveyed in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand had improved their cleanliness levels from the previous year.

Gujarat had 12 cities in the Top 50, Madhya Pradesh had 11 and Andhra Pradesh managed to get eight cities on the list, PTI reported.

The government conducted the survey across 434 cities, saying it would help measure the progress of its Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme. It was commissioned by the Ministry of Urban Development during January-February, 2017. The survey was held for the first time in 2016, when Mysuru topped the list.

