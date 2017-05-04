Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been booked for his accusing the Telangana Police of of radicalising Muslim youths and encouraging them to join the Islamic State group, reported ANI on Thursday. He had claimed the state police had created a “bogus” site through which they were misleading youths from the minority community.

The state government had asked Singh to prove his allegations or apologise. State Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy had said that Singh would have to publicly apologise to the Telangana police department if he did not prove the accusations.

“He [Digvijaya Singh] has made a false allegation that we created something, induced Muslim children and did something. He must prove it,” Reddy had said, adding that if Singh did not apologise, he would have to face action as per the law.

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu had also asked Singh to prove his charges or apologise. “Shocked by allegations of Digvijay Singh on Telangana police encouraging Muslims to join ISIS. He should present evidence or apologise,” Naidu had said in a tweet.

Singh had made these allegations in a series of tweets on May 1. He had asked whether the alleged operation had the approval of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “If he has then shouldn’t he own the responsibility and resign?” Singh said on Twitter. “If he hasn’t then shouldn’t he enquire and punish those who are responsible for committing such a heinous crime [sic].”