Patanjali Ayurved founders Ramdev and Bal Krishna held a press conference in Haridwar on Thursday in which they pegged the company’s annual turnover for FY 2016-2017 at Rs 10,561 crore. Ramdev added that multinational companies would be forced to do a double take on hearing Patanjali’s success story.

He also launched a new business policy called “Prosperity for Charity” and said he would set up a residential school for children of soldiers who have been killed. It will be called the Patanjali Avasiya Sainik School and located around the National Capital Region, he said.

Ramdev dismissed reports of his company’s products failing quality checks and said there was no problem with Patanjali’s items. Defence canteens had recently removed Patanjali’s Amla juice after it had failed lab tests.

Ramdev went on to say that Patanjali was looking at a growth rate of 100% for FY 2017-’18.

He also explained how individual product lines had fared. Patanjali cow desi ghee showed a turnover of Rs 1,467 crore and had become a market leader in ghee products in the world, he said, adding that Dant Kanti toothpaste had emerged as a Rs 940-crore brand, with a share of 14% in the toothpaste market.

Speaking about the company’s future, Ramdev said his successor would be an ascetic, not a businessman or a promoter. He also said in a year or two, Patanjali would be the biggest brand in the country and would replace Chinese products sold in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar on Wednesday. He had also visited the Drug Discovery and Research Laboratory at the Institute, accompanied by Ramdev and Bal Krishna.