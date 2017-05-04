Bombay High Court upholds life terms of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case: The High Court also dismissed a CBI appeal seeking death sentences for three of the culprits.
Indore tops list of India’s cleanest cities, Bhopal comes second in Swachh survey: Gujarat has 12 cities in the Top 50, Madhya Pradesh has 11.
Digvijaya Singh booked for accusing Telangana Police of radicalising Muslim youths: The state government had asked the Congress leader to prove his allegations or face action.
Calcutta High Court’s Justice CS Karnan refuses to undergo medical test, says report: A medical team along with the West Bengal police was sent to his house on Thursday.
Election Commission says its all-party meeting about EVM controversy will be on May 12: The poll panel will explain how the machines were ‘secured under administrative and technical safeguards’, the commission had said last week.
A dozen villages cordoned off in Shopian as security forces look for militants in Kashmir: Suspected militants had made off with the service rifles of police guarding the district court complex on Tuesday night.
US agencies haven’t been able to find a dollar of El Chapo’s drug fortune, says Mexico’s attorney general: His money has not been found because he did not use the financial system, said Raul Cervantes.
Four suspected Maoists arrested by CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police in connection with Sukma ambush: One of those arrested is a juvenile.
India successfully test-fires Agni-II ballistic missile off Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha: The 20-metre long missile has a strike range of more than 2,000 km.
One security personnel dead, several injured in Maoist attacks in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra: The rebels carried out a landmine blast in Bhamragarh and attacked a team of CRPF men and state police officers in Kurkheda.