  1. Bombay High Court upholds life terms of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case: The High Court also dismissed a CBI appeal seeking death sentences for three of the culprits.
  2. Indore tops list of India’s cleanest cities, Bhopal comes second in Swachh survey: Gujarat has 12 cities in the Top 50, Madhya Pradesh has 11.
  3. Digvijaya Singh booked for accusing Telangana Police of radicalising Muslim youths: The state government had asked the Congress leader to prove his allegations or face action.
  4. Calcutta High Court’s Justice CS Karnan refuses to undergo medical test, says report: A medical team along with the West Bengal police was sent to his house on Thursday.
  5. Election Commission says its all-party meeting about EVM controversy will be on May 12: The poll panel will explain how the machines were ‘secured under administrative and technical safeguards’, the commission had said last week.
  6. A dozen villages cordoned off in Shopian as security forces look for militants in Kashmir: Suspected militants had made off with the service rifles of police guarding the district court complex on Tuesday night.
  7. US agencies haven’t been able to find a dollar of El Chapo’s drug fortune, says Mexico’s attorney general: His money has not been found because he did not use the financial system, said Raul Cervantes.
  8. Four suspected Maoists arrested by CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police in connection with Sukma ambush: One of those arrested is a juvenile.
  9. India successfully test-fires Agni-II ballistic missile off Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha: The 20-metre long missile has a strike range of more than 2,000 km.
  10. One security personnel dead, several injured in Maoist attacks in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra: The rebels carried out a landmine blast in Bhamragarh and attacked a team of CRPF men and state police officers in Kurkheda.