The Indian men’s football team rose to a high of 100th in the latest Fifa World Rankings on Thursday. This is their highest placing on the list in 21 years and is only the third time they have broken into the world’s top 100.

We have been ranked 100 in the latest #FIFA Ranking, bettering our April 2017 FIFA ranking by 1 spot. Onwards and upwards. #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/ONsJ95BapJ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 4, 2017

.@IndianFootball attains highest ranking in 21yrs of 100! Only the 3rd time to enter WorldTop100 in their post independent #football history — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) May 4, 2017

The team has been in good form lately, having beaten Cambodia 3-2 recently and also Myanmar 1-0 away in the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers. In April, they climbed 31 spots to the 101st position in the list.

The ranking is India’s best since 1996 when they were ranked 94th in February that year. In 1993, India were ranked 99th in October.