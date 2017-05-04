A Muslim woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has said she wants to divorce her abusive husband using triple talaq, ANI reported. Amreen Bano alleged that her husband had beaten her several times and even tortured her up o the point where she had a miscarriage.

“I want him to go to jail and I want to give talaq to my husband. Like in the Muslim community, a man gives talaq by saying it three times. I want to do the same,” 24-year-old Bano told ANI. Bano and her sister Farheen were married to two brothers, Sabir and Shakir, ANI reported. Both sisters have said that they were abused by their husbands.

Bano and her sister had filed a complaint against their husbands in January, but alleged that the police had taken no action against them. Farheen Bano had been divorced by her husband in September last year by uttering talaq three times, NDTV reported.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged reformers of the Muslim community to fight for the rights of Muslim women. “I believe people from the Muslim community would come up with a solution to solve the issue of triple talaq and act as a saviour for the Muslim women in this crucial period,” he had said.

Meerut:Want to give #tripletalaq to my husband since he has denied to keep me&my child,after his brother beat me&my sister for money-Amreen pic.twitter.com/obSmwI98iC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2017