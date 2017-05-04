The Pakistan Cricket Board has sent a legal notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India for allegedly flouting the bilateral series agreement signed by both parties in 2014. In the notice sent on Wednesday, the PCB has claimed that India’s withdrawal had cost them some $60 million (around Rs 3,850 crore) in losses.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the BCCI and PCB, the two sides were to play six series between 2015 and 2023, of which Pakistan would host four.

PCB Chairperson Shaharyar Khan said the cricketing body was seeking legal measures. “We initiated the legal process by sending BCCI a Notice of Dispute under the terms of reference of the Dispute Resolution Committee of the International Cricket Council,” Khan said, according to AFP.

India were scheduled to play against Pakistan in 2015-end in neutral venues – United Arab Emirates or Sri Lanka – but the Indian side had backed out. Amid diplomatic tensions between the neighbouring counties, the BCCI had recently asked ICC to not club India and Pakistan in the same group during multi-nation tournaments.