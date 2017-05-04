A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Patanjali’s turnover for financial year 2016-2017 is Rs 10,561 crore, says Ramdev: The yoga guru said he would set up a school for the children of martyred soldiers in NCR soon. India asks UK to speed up Vijay Mallya’s extradition process: New Delhi said the prosecuting agency in India will work with the Crown Prosecution to present evidence in the court. Markets close on a positive note as Sensex gains 231 points, Nifty crosses 9300-mark: Bank stocks jumped after government announced a move to tackle bad loans. Phishing scam hits Google Docs, internet giant says under ‘0.1% of users’ were affected: The company said it had stopped the attack and disabled offending email accounts. Government to issue ordinance to help public sector banks deal with mounting bad loans: It will empower the Reserve Bank of India to help banks recover non-performing assets. Facebook launches 700 Express Wi-Fi hotspots in India, ties up with Airtel to roll out 20,000 more: This ‘low-cost, high bandwidth’ service is now available in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya and Rajasthan. HDFC’s Q4 net profit drops 22% from last year to Rs 2,044.20 crore: However, the income of the country’s largest mortgage lender jumped 9.9% to Rs 8,453.41 crore from Rs7,690.67 crore in 2016.