Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has written to Chief Minister Adityanath seeking action against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for misusing his previous ministerial position, IANS reported on Thursday. Naik expressed concern about the charges against Khan, including allegations that he had allegedly occupied Waqf Board properties when he was the Parliamentary Affairs and Urban Development Minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government.

Besides the governor, the Central Waqf Council has also prepared a 42-page report with details of the accusations against Khan. The report has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office for action.

The SP leader, however, seemed unmoved by the call for action against him and said he had faced such complaints for years. “If I go after all those who attack me, then my entire life will pass in getting rid of them,” he told ANI.

In his letter, the governor has also accused Khan of misusing public money, getting a guest house built on a private university campus and siphoning off items from a sports stadium to the privately-run Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in his Rampur constituency.