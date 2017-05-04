The Congress on Thursday appointed new presidents for Uttarakhand and Punjab and a general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, PTI reported. The initiative is part of the party’s restructuring process with its organisational election process underway. Its restructuring process is scheduled to end in October.

The national party appointed former minister Sunil Jakhar its Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee to replace Amarinder Singh, who became chief minister. Pritam Singh will take over as Uttarakhand Congress president from predecessor Kishore Upadhyay.

AICC Secretary Avinash Pande, a former Rajya Sabha member and a former legislator from Maharashtra, was appointed the new general secretary incharge for Rajasthan, which will have its polls next year.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice-President Rahul Gandhi started the restructuring process in Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Goa.

The party has faced several setbacks with massive electoral losses and some members switching loyalties. Many members have recently also publicly expressed displeasure at the way the party is being managed.