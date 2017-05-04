The big news: Civilian killed in ambush on Armymen in Kashmir’s Shopian, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Election Commission will hold an EVM ‘hackathon’ in May end, and Queen Elizabeth II’s husband announced his retirement from royal duties.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One civilian killed, two Army soldiers injured in a suspected militant attack in Shopian: The strike came hours after security forces cordoned off at least a dozen villages in the district.
- Election Commission schedules all-party meeting for May 12, ‘hackathon’ for month end: The poll panel will explain how the machines were ‘secured under administrative and technical safeguards’.
- Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip is retiring from royal duties: Queen Elizabeth II will continue to carry out official engagements, the Royal Palace said in a statement.
- Congress begins its restructuring with new presidents for Uttarakhand and Punjab: The national party appointed former minister Sunil Jakhar in Punjab and Pritam Singh in Uttarakhand.
- Pakistan Cricket Board sends legal notice to BCCI for allegedly flouting bilateral series deal: The PCB has claimed losses amounting to $60 million.
- Supreme Court reserves order on making Aadhaar mandatory to file I-T returns, obtain PAN: The bench has asked all parties concerned to file their written submissions by May 9.
- Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Sqaud arrests a suspected ISI agent in Faizabad, two others in Mumbai: Pictures of the Army cantonment area were recovered from Aftab Ali’s phone.
- Scholar Pratap Bhanu Mehta named Ashoka University’s next vice chancellor: He will take charge from July 1.
- India asks UK to speed up Vijay Mallya’s extradition process: New Delhi said the prosecuting agency in India will work with the Crown Prosecution to present evidence in the court.
- India climbs to 100 in latest Fifa World Rankings, highest in 21 years: This is India’s best showing since February 1996 when they were ranked 94th.