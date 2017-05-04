A look at the headlines right now:

One civilian killed, two Army soldiers injured in a suspected militant attack in Shopian: The strike came hours after security forces cordoned off at least a dozen villages in the district. Election Commission schedules all-party meeting for May 12, ‘hackathon’ for month end: The poll panel will explain how the machines were ‘secured under administrative and technical safeguards’. Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip is retiring from royal duties: Queen Elizabeth II will continue to carry out official engagements, the Royal Palace said in a statement. Congress begins its restructuring with new presidents for Uttarakhand and Punjab: The national party appointed former minister Sunil Jakhar in Punjab and Pritam Singh in Uttarakhand. Pakistan Cricket Board sends legal notice to BCCI for allegedly flouting bilateral series deal: The PCB has claimed losses amounting to $60 million. Supreme Court reserves order on making Aadhaar mandatory to file I-T returns, obtain PAN: The bench has asked all parties concerned to file their written submissions by May 9. Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Sqaud arrests a suspected ISI agent in Faizabad, two others in Mumbai: Pictures of the Army cantonment area were recovered from Aftab Ali’s phone. Scholar Pratap Bhanu Mehta named Ashoka University’s next vice chancellor: He will take charge from July 1. India asks UK to speed up Vijay Mallya’s extradition process: New Delhi said the prosecuting agency in India will work with the Crown Prosecution to present evidence in the court. India climbs to 100 in latest Fifa World Rankings, highest in 21 years: This is India’s best showing since February 1996 when they were ranked 94th.