At least 11 people are being interrogated in connection with an ambush by Maoists that left 25 Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead in Sukma on April 24, PTI reported on Friday. Deputy Inspector General (Dantewada region) Sundarraj P sad the suspects were from Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas of Sukma. However, they have not been detained.

“Around 11 suspects are being interrogated in connection with the attack on CRPF personnel in Burkapal area on April 24,” he said. The suspetcs will be arrested and produced in court if the investigators find any links between them and the attack.

On Thursday, a joint team of CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police had apprehended four suspected Maoists in connection with the attack. One of those arrested was a juvenile.

The April 24 incident was the worst Maoist attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh since April 6, 2010, when 76 CRPF soldiers were killed in an encounter in Dantewada district. On March 11 this year, a dozen CRPF soldiers were killed in a strike by Maoist fighters in Sukma. They belonged to the 219 battalion. These troops, too, had been guarding road construction workers.