The big news: 11 suspects being interrogated for links to Sukma ambush, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: US House Republicans passed a Bill to replace Obamacare, and the CBI registered a corruption case against former Delhi health secretary.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 11 suspects being interrogated for Maoist attack on CRPF men in Sukma, say Chhattisgarh Police: The men, who are from Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas of the district, have not been detained yet.
- Big win for Donald Trump as House Republicans pass Bill to replace Obamacare: The American Health Care Act was passed 217 to 213, with 20 Republicans voting against it and no Democrats voting in favour of it. It now moves to the Senate.
- CBI books ex-Delhi health secretary for allegedly flouting rules to award hospital security contract: The AAP said the raids conducted by the agency were politically motivated.
- One civilian killed, two Army soldiers injured in a suspected militant attack in Shopian: The strike came hours after security forces cordoned off at least a dozen villages in the district.
- All miners trapped after explosion in Iran coalfield have died, says minister: Fears that poisonous gases were still present in the tunnels hindered rescue operations.
- AAP leaders asked to shed their ‘simple’ image, behave ‘more like MLAs’: The party will now hold its meetings in prominent locations and focus more on propagating their work.
- Election Commission schedules all-party meeting for May 12, ‘hackathon’ for month end: The poll panel will explain how the machines were ‘secured under administrative and technical safeguards’.
- Indore tops list of India’s cleanest cities, Bhopal comes second in Swachh survey: Gujarat has 12 cities in the Top 50, Madhya Pradesh has 11.
- Supreme Court reserves order on making Aadhaar mandatory to file I-T returns, obtain PAN: The bench has asked all parties concerned to file their written submissions by May 9.
- UP governor seeks action against Azam Khan over multiple allegations, writes to Yogi Adityanath: But the Samajwadi Party leader has brushed off the claims and said he had faced such complaints for years.