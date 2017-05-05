A look at the headlines right now:

11 suspects being interrogated for Maoist attack on CRPF men in Sukma, say Chhattisgarh Police: The men, who are from Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas of the district, have not been detained yet. Big win for Donald Trump as House Republicans pass Bill to replace Obamacare: The American Health Care Act was passed 217 to 213, with 20 Republicans voting against it and no Democrats voting in favour of it. It now moves to the Senate. CBI books ex-Delhi health secretary for allegedly flouting rules to award hospital security contract: The AAP said the raids conducted by the agency were politically motivated. One civilian killed, two Army soldiers injured in a suspected militant attack in Shopian: The strike came hours after security forces cordoned off at least a dozen villages in the district.

All miners trapped after explosion in Iran coalfield have died, says minister: Fears that poisonous gases were still present in the tunnels hindered rescue operations. AAP leaders asked to shed their ‘simple’ image, behave ‘more like MLAs’: The party will now hold its meetings in prominent locations and focus more on propagating their work. Election Commission schedules all-party meeting for May 12, ‘hackathon’ for month end: The poll panel will explain how the machines were ‘secured under administrative and technical safeguards’. Indore tops list of India’s cleanest cities, Bhopal comes second in Swachh survey: Gujarat has 12 cities in the Top 50, Madhya Pradesh has 11. Supreme Court reserves order on making Aadhaar mandatory to file I-T returns, obtain PAN: The bench has asked all parties concerned to file their written submissions by May 9. UP governor seeks action against Azam Khan over multiple allegations, writes to Yogi Adityanath: But the Samajwadi Party leader has brushed off the claims and said he had faced such complaints for years.