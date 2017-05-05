The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday registered a corruption case against former Delhi Health Secretary Tarun Seem after conducting raids at six locations including his residence, office and the Delhi Secretariat. Seem allegedly flouted rules to award a contract worth Rs 10.50 crore to three security companies for city hospitals in November last year.

During the raids, the CBI collected documents pertaining to the contract for hiring Knight Watch Security Limited, Innovision Limited, and Security and Intelligence Service.“It was alleged that irregularities were committed in the engagement of said three security agencies, which were deployed in the hospitals of Delhi government for six months on nomination basis,” the agency said in a statement.

The CBI reportedly said that the contract was awarded to these three companies even when cheaper options were available. “There was no need for such hurried hiring,” an unidentified CBI officials told The Indian Express. “This was not an emergency situation. A proper proposal could have been prepared, tenders floated and approval taken before hiring them.”

The CBI is now conducting a preliminary inquiry against Health Minister Satyendar Jain on allegations of corruption. Jain had appointed Seem. However, former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung had cancelled his appointment on the ground that only Indian Administrative Service officers were eligible for the post. Seem is an Indian Revenue Service officer.

Following the raids, the Aam Aadmi Party said the CBI was looking at the files related to mohalla clinics, the party’s flagship project. Jain dubbed the raids as being politically motivated.

Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj also brushed aside the raids as not something new. “The CBI, ACB, Income Tax, which are not under our control, have been conducting raids at premises of AAP ministers and Delhi government officers,” he told PTI. “But we will not concede defeat and complete our mission.”