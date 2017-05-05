At least 14 people are feared dead in a truck accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district on Friday, reported ANI. At least 24 people were injured in the incident. The accident took place when the vehicle carrying a 50-member wedding party drove into a canal near Sarai Neem on Tundla road in Jalesar area around 2.30 am.

The passengers, all from Nagaria Paudran village in Agra, were returning from an engagement ceremony. “We were returning home after engagement ceremony from Nan Singh Nagla village, when the truck drove into the canal,” a victim who lost four members of his family told The Times of India, “There was no divider on the road side to prevent the vehicle from falling into it. I have lost four family members and my younger brother is also missing.”

The police said the toll was likely to go up. “The truck broke through the roadside railing and dived into the shallow drain which had about 2 feet of water,” Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, a senior superintendent of police, told newspaper. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver, who is among the deceased, might have fallen asleep while driving since there were no signs of a collision nor any vehicle in the vicinity.”

The injured have been shifted to SN Hospital in Agra and the Etah district hospital.