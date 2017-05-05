India on Friday launched the politically charged “South Asia satellite”, which it says will provide communications services to other countries in the region. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, which carries the Rs 235-crore South Asia satellite, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 4 pm.

The GSAT-9 satellite, India says, will help improve communication, disaster management, weather updates and connectivity for six other nations in the region – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. During a meeting of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation in 2014, Modi had dubbed it a “priceless gift to India’s neighbours”. However, Pakistan had later pulled out of the Rs 450-crore project. Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan had been interested in participating at first, but rescinded as India was “not willing to develop the project on a collaborative basis”.

Powered by policy

Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan already have communication satellites in space. India’s project is expected to especially benefit Bhutan and the Maldives, which do not have space programmes of their own and are particularly susceptible to climate-related disasters.

The launch is being seen as a move by India to emphasise its role as the power centre in the region and gain trust from its neighbours at a time when China is making similar inroads. Experts say this is the first time India has launched a satellite with a clear foreign policy agenda, as against a commercial, defence or scientific one.