An Andhra Pradesh-based reporter for a TV channel was assaulted by a mob in Peravali Mandal’s Pittala Vemavaram on Wednesday night, The New Indian Express reported, allegedly because he was trying to expose illegal sand mining in the state. Rama Reddy was seriously injured and is being treated at a local hospital.

Four unidentified accused showed up at Reddy’s house, Inews channel officials told the English daily. They added that when Reddy opened the door, he noticed that one of the men was carrying an iron rod, so he called the local sub-inspector and attempted to shoot the incident on camera. The men reportedly warned him against reporting about the sand mafia and beat him with iron rods. The accused had damaged the neighbourhood street lights to help hide their identity.

India dropped three points on the World Press Freedom ranking to settle at 136 out of 180 countries. Between January 2016 and April 2017, India has witnessed at least 54 reported attacks on journalists, according to a report by The Hoot.

In February, Telugu Desam Party MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan’s brother and his aides beat a journalist in full public view after he reported about Mohan’s financial transactions, the English daily reported.