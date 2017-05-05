Greenpeace activists on Friday unfurled a banner on the Eiffel Tower protesting against far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. Their message included the French republican slogan, “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” and the word “Resist”, which has been used widely against United States President Donald Trump as well.

Their protest was made on the last day of campaigning for the election, Reuters reported. “We wanted to say we are against the rise of nationalism and authoritarianism in France and in other countries. This is our way of reminding everybody they all need to mobilise to defend these values of Liberty Equality and Fraternity,” Jean-Francois Julliard, the advocacy group’s head in France, told public radio station francinfo.

She had begun her presidential campaign by echoing the populist promises of United States President Donald Trump. She said if elected, she will curb immigration and act against all illegal migrants, Reuters reported. “Financial globalisation and Islamist globalisation are helping each other out”, she had said adding that these two ideologies were bringing France “to its knees”.

France will choose between Le Pen and Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron of En Marche during the second and final round of voting], which will be held on May 7. Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama endorsed Macron. “I have admired the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run. He has stood up for liberal values, he put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world. And he is committed to a better future for the French people. He appeals to people’s hopes and not their fears,” Obama said.