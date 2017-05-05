The big news: SC upholds death penalty for 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India told the UN that minority rights are its top priority, and Shivpal Yadav said he will form a new party with Mulayam Singh as president.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court upholds death sentence for all four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case: The bench said the crime was ‘barbaric’ and that it had considered the severity of Jyoti Singh’s injuries.
- India is secular, safeguarding minority rights is at its core, attorney general tells UN: Mukul Rohatgi was responding to attempts from Pakistan to bring up human rights violations in India, especially against minority groups.
- Shivpal Yadav to form a new outfit with Mulayam Singh as chief: He said his Samajwadi Secular Morcha will bring all the “Samajwadis” together and restore the lost dignity of the patriarch.
- Being abusive on flights can get you a 3-month suspension: Centre announces new ‘no-fly’ list rulesPassengers will be allowed to appeal the decision to suspend them from flying.
- President approves ordinance that gives RBI, public sector banks more power to tackle bad loans: The new law gives the central bank the freedom to relax some guidelines if required, so the money can be recovered faster.
- Facebook, Twitter and Google sued for ‘providing material support’ to Islamic State in San Bernardino shooting: The companies allowed the terror group to flourish on social media, said the families of three victims.
- 11 suspects being interrogated for Maoist attack on CRPF men in Sukma, say Chhattisgarh Police: The men, who are from Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas of the district, have not been detained yet.
- Uber is being investigated for allegedly using software to flout government regulations: The Greyball tool was used to deny rides to officials who were trying to check if the company was breaking local laws.
- CBI books ex-Delhi health secretary for allegedly flouting rules to award hospital security contract: The AAP said the raids conducted by the agency were politically motivated.
- Big win for Donald Trump as House Republicans pass Bill to replace Obamacare: The American Health Care Act was passed 217 to 213, with 20 Republicans voting against it and no Democrats voting in favour of it. It now moves to the Senate.