A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court upholds death sentence for all four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case: The bench said the crime was ‘barbaric’ and that it had considered the severity of Jyoti Singh’s injuries. India is secular, safeguarding minority rights is at its core, attorney general tells UN: Mukul Rohatgi was responding to attempts from Pakistan to bring up human rights violations in India, especially against minority groups. Shivpal Yadav to form a new outfit with Mulayam Singh as chief: He said his Samajwadi Secular Morcha will bring all the “Samajwadis” together and restore the lost dignity of the patriarch. Being abusive on flights can get you a 3-month suspension: Centre announces new ‘no-fly’ list rulesPassengers will be allowed to appeal the decision to suspend them from flying. President approves ordinance that gives RBI, public sector banks more power to tackle bad loans: The new law gives the central bank the freedom to relax some guidelines if required, so the money can be recovered faster. Facebook, Twitter and Google sued for ‘providing material support’ to Islamic State in San Bernardino shooting: The companies allowed the terror group to flourish on social media, said the families of three victims. 11 suspects being interrogated for Maoist attack on CRPF men in Sukma, say Chhattisgarh Police: The men, who are from Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas of the district, have not been detained yet. Uber is being investigated for allegedly using software to flout government regulations: The Greyball tool was used to deny rides to officials who were trying to check if the company was breaking local laws. CBI books ex-Delhi health secretary for allegedly flouting rules to award hospital security contract: The AAP said the raids conducted by the agency were politically motivated. Big win for Donald Trump as House Republicans pass Bill to replace Obamacare: The American Health Care Act was passed 217 to 213, with 20 Republicans voting against it and no Democrats voting in favour of it. It now moves to the Senate.