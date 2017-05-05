The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence to given to four men convicted of raping and killing a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in Delhi, in December 2012. The gangrape had snowballed into a massive controversy and had sparked country-wide protests where people demanded action against the culprits and better safety standards for women in India.

Since then, the incident has come to the forefront of the news several times. Read this for a timeline of events and the Supreme Court’s verdict on Friday.

Here is a round-up of pieces published on Scroll.in that were centred on the gangrape: