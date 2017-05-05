Reading list: Six stories to help you understand Friday’s Delhi gangrape verdict
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence to given to four men convicted of raping and killing a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in Delhi, in December 2012. The gangrape had snowballed into a massive controversy and had sparked country-wide protests where people demanded action against the culprits and better safety standards for women in India.
Since then, the incident has come to the forefront of the news several times. Read this for a timeline of events and the Supreme Court’s verdict on Friday.
Here is a round-up of pieces published on Scroll.in that were centred on the gangrape:
- Do the December 2012 gangrape convicts really deserve the death penalty: Supreme Court’s amicus curiae points out the pitfalls of a collective punishment for murder in the absence of any evidence of premeditation.
- Four years after 2012 Delhi gangrape, most promises for women’s safety have come to naught: Police’s women help desks are generally manned by new recruits who rarely having any legal training.
- Though India’s rape law has been overhauled, it still lacks a sentencing policy: Law professor Mrinal Satish says courts still give in to myths and stereotypes while handing down rape sentences.
- Questions Aruna Shanbaug and Nirbhaya would have asked had they lived: The male view on the issue of crimes against women still remains the sole objective standard in our police stations and courts of law.
- Activists asking for postponement of India’s Daughter give legitimacy to illegal censorship: The request for prior restraint is borne out of the noblest of intentions, but it is precisely such solicitousness that the state misuses.
- How Deepa Mehta made a film on the Delhi gang rape with nine actors and unlimited imagination: Anatomy of Violence uses footage from a preparatory workshop to revisits the lives of the six rapists and their families.