Pakistan International Airlines, which operates a flight between Mumbai and Karachi every Thursday, will suspend this service from May 11, PTI reported on Friday. This comes amid mounting cross-border tension between the two countries.

“Pakistan International Airlines, in a communication to the authorities concerned, has said its Karachi-Mumbai flight will not be open for bookings from May 11,” a company associated with flight operations told the news agency. However, the reason for the suspension was not specified. The official said commercial factors, and not just the cross-border tensions, may be to blame for the sudden suspension of operations.

Pakistan’s national carrier did not operate the Mumbai-Karachi flight this Thursday as well.