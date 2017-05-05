Kannada television actress Rekha Sindhu was killed in a car accident early on Friday morning near Natrampalli in Vellore district in Tamil Nadu. The 22-year-old actress’ driver had apparently “fallen asleep” while driving, PTI quoted unidentified police officials as saying.

The actress-model was featured in several Kannada films, Tamil TV shows and had worked as a TV anchor too. She was currently shooting for Tamil film Rudra, The News Minute reported.

The accident took place on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway while Sindhu was on her way to Bengaluru. She succumbed to injuries at the accidnet site. Sindhu’s body has been kept at Tirupattur Government Hospital, ANI reported.

There were six people in the car, including Sindhu, when the vehicle hit a median, Vellore superintendent of police told the news website. “Two men were taken to Christian Medical College and Hospital in Vellore. We suspect that the driver slept off and the accident happened. The investigation is still going on,” the police official said.