Editor-in-Chief of Vogue magazine Anna Wintour was made a Dame Commander at Buckhingham Palace on Friday for her contribution to the fields of journalism and fashion, reported BBC. The 67-year-old is one of the most influential names in the fashion world. She attended the ceremony with her daughter Bee Shaffer.

Wintour was the editor of British Vogue from 1985 to 1987 before she took over the US edition in 1988. Dame Anna said Queen Elizabeth struggled to attach the brooch on her Chanel outfit. “She couldn’t find where to put the brooch,” Wintour told the reporters. She said she congratulated the queen on Prince Philip’s service a day after it was announced that the Duke of Edinburgh was retiring from his royal duties.

Wintour is known for her tough work style, which has also earned her the name “Nuclear Wintour”. She was also the inspiration behind Meryl Streep’s character in the film The Devil Wears Prada. The movie was based on a book by the same name written by Wintour’s former personal assistant, Lauren Weisberger.

Meanwhile, former bishop of Liverpool was knighted for his services to bereaved families of the Hillsborough Disaster, in which 96 Liverpool football fans had died. The Times’ political cartoonist Peter Brookes received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, English singer Marty Wilde was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.