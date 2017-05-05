A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court upholds death sentence for all four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case: The bench said their crime was ‘barbaric’ and that it had taken into condition the seriousness of Singh’s injuries. India launches its communications satellite for South Asia, which Pakistan had snubbed: Experts say this is the first time India has launched a satellite with a clear foreign policy agenda, as against a commercial, defence or scientific one. President approves ordinance that gives RBI, public sector banks more power to tackle bad loans: The new law gives the central bank the freedom to relax some guidelines if required, so the money can be recovered faster. CIA, South Korea tried to assassinate Kim Jong-Un, says North Korea: The ministry said US and Seoul were supporting a ‘terrorist group’ which had planned to stage an attack against the leader using ‘bio-chemical substances’. State-level tax check posts will not be operational from July 1 under Goods and Services Tax: Excise collections points will remain as they are related to taxation on alcohol, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said. Pakistan rejects bill aimed at increasing marriageable age of girls, calls it ‘un-Islamic’: The Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill, 2016, proposed to increase the minimum age from 16 to 18 years. Violent protests erupt in Balochistan after a Hindu allegedly shares ‘blasphemous’ content on WhatsApp: A 13-year-old boy was killed during clashes between an angry mob and the Hub City police. China’s first indigenous passenger jet completes maiden flight: The C919’s launch marked the country’s entry into the aviation sector dominated by Boeing and Airbus. Pakistan International Airlines suspends weekly Mumbai-Karachi flight from May 11: An airline official said commercial factors, in addition to cross-border tension, could be the reason behind the sudden suspension. Kannada actress Rekha Sindhu killed in a car accident on Chennai-Bengaluru highway: Her driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel on Friday morning, police officials said.