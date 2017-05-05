The big news: SC upholds death term for ‘barbaric’ 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: India launched the Saarc satellite from Sriharikota, and the president approved an Ordinance to tackle banks’ non-performing assets.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court upholds death sentence for all four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case: The bench said their crime was ‘barbaric’ and that it had taken into condition the seriousness of Singh’s injuries.
- India launches its communications satellite for South Asia, which Pakistan had snubbed: Experts say this is the first time India has launched a satellite with a clear foreign policy agenda, as against a commercial, defence or scientific one.
- President approves ordinance that gives RBI, public sector banks more power to tackle bad loans: The new law gives the central bank the freedom to relax some guidelines if required, so the money can be recovered faster.
- CIA, South Korea tried to assassinate Kim Jong-Un, says North Korea: The ministry said US and Seoul were supporting a ‘terrorist group’ which had planned to stage an attack against the leader using ‘bio-chemical substances’.
- State-level tax check posts will not be operational from July 1 under Goods and Services Tax: Excise collections points will remain as they are related to taxation on alcohol, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said.
- Pakistan rejects bill aimed at increasing marriageable age of girls, calls it ‘un-Islamic’: The Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill, 2016, proposed to increase the minimum age from 16 to 18 years.
- Violent protests erupt in Balochistan after a Hindu allegedly shares ‘blasphemous’ content on WhatsApp: A 13-year-old boy was killed during clashes between an angry mob and the Hub City police.
- China’s first indigenous passenger jet completes maiden flight: The C919’s launch marked the country’s entry into the aviation sector dominated by Boeing and Airbus.
- Pakistan International Airlines suspends weekly Mumbai-Karachi flight from May 11: An airline official said commercial factors, in addition to cross-border tension, could be the reason behind the sudden suspension.
- Kannada actress Rekha Sindhu killed in a car accident on Chennai-Bengaluru highway: Her driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel on Friday morning, police officials said.