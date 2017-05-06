The Centre on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to take action against private cable operators in the state who were airing unauthorised Pakistani channels. “The Kashmir government has been asked to file an action-taken report at the earliest and take action against those airing these channels,” a senior official told Hindustan Times, adding that these channels were beamed with the aim to spread anti-India propaganda in the Valley.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said he had asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Bharat Bhushan Vyas to submit a compliance report on the matter, according to The Times of India. “In Kashmir, the district collector or the authorised government official can confiscate the equipment and take suitable action against cable operators,” he said. “It is our work to ask for report about such incidents.”

This come days after the state government restricted internet services in the Valley and temporarily banned 22 social networking websites. The move aimed at preventing “anti-national and inimical elements” from using these platforms to provoke further unrest in the state through “inflammatory content”.